Temple ISD to host teacher job fair event this weekend

The event will be held at Temple High School, 415 North 31st Street, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

WACO, Texas — Temple Independent School District will be hosting a teacher job fair on March 26. The district says that it's looking to hire new teachers to begin working in the fall.

All levels and all of the district’s campuses will be represented at the job fair, according to the district.

TISD says salary offers will start at $50,900 and will also offer competitive benefits. Other benefits to working for Temple ISD according to the district include:

Training programs

First-Year training at the IGNITE Academy

Master Teacher Model

Comprehensive technology program

Employee benefits options

Stipends in critical needs areas