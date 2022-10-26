Marlin Elementary to serve as National Demonstration School

The school will serve as an example of student diversity across the nation.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Elementary has received a special honor by the National Alliance of Black School Educators, having been selected by the organization to be a National Demonstration School.

Marlin Elementary has been selected to attend the 50th Annual NABSE Conference in recognition of their diversity and instructional achievements.

As a Demonstration School, Marlin is one of a select group of majority-minority schools invited to the Conference, and will present strategies, systems and practices that the school has implemented to those in attendance.

The conference will be held in National Harbor, Maryland from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

Marlin, and other demonstration schools, will receive a National Demonstration School banner to commemorate their achievement.

The NABSE is a non-profit organization devoted to improving academic success for children in America, especially those of African descent.