Marlin High School dean named outstanding assistant principal of the year

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin High School's Dean of Instruction was named the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals 2021-22 Region 12 outstanding assistant principal of the year.

Nicola Gardere started as the Marlin High School's dean of instruction earlier this year. She was previously employed at Manor Middle School in Killeen. She earned a bachelor's degree in Human Services Management and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.

Gardere is a published author and is currently pursuing her doctorate in education at Walden University. Her professional affiliations include the Central Texas Area Alliance of Black School Educators, the Texas Area Alliance of Black School Educators and the Texas Education Policy Foundation.

Gardere sees herself as being a servant leader committed to excellence and has focused on restorative discipline and creative leadership.

“I am grateful and honored to be selected as the Region 12 Assistant Principal of the Year,” Gardere said. “As a servant leader it is important for me to be successful because my success creates opportunities for others.”

TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the 20 region education service centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 12 winner, Gardere is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.