Marlin ISD reaches 100% graduation rate, says Superintendent

The district made headlines in May when it was revealed only five of 38 seniors were eligible for graduation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARLIN, Texas — All 38 seniors at Marlin Independent School District are now eligible to graduate, according to Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson.

Henson said on Thursday, June 8 that the district had reached 100% graduation rate, and all seniors were now eligible to walk the stage.

Marlin ISD made national headlines in May when it was revealed only five of the 38 seniors were eligible for graduation, causing backlash from parents and students.

Henson explained that all of the seniors were given outlines of requirements they needed to graduate. Through the year, students were able to meet with counselors to make sure they were completing those requirements, said Henson.

One of the primary difficulties was the district's 90% attendance requirement, so Marlin ISD pushed back the graduation date to allow students to catch up.

Now, Henson proudly stated that every one of the district's seniors had met their requirements, and would be able to graduate.

“As of this afternoon, 38 out of 38 seniors have met all requirements for graduation as outlined by the Texas Education Agency," said Henson. "It’s a testament of the resiliency that our students, teachers and families have demonstrated over the past two weeks. Our commitment to excellence and accountability will continue to be the gold standard in Marlin ISD.”

The district has set a new graduation date for June 22, one where not a single student will be left out.