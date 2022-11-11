x
Education

Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday

On Monday, Nov. 14, the district plans to do a deep cleaning of the schools.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14.

The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post.

On Monday, the district plans to do a deep cleaning of the schools. Classes will resume on Tuesday.

Regarding extracurricular activities that normally take place on Mondays, the district said they can happen, but only at the approval of the director/coach/sponsor.

