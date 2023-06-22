Marlin ISD expects every senior to graduate today

After graduation was pushed back from May, all 38 seniors will receive their diplomas today.

MARLIN, Texas — Today is the day that every single senior at Marlin ISD will graduate.

One month ago, that was a different story. Only five seniors were expected to graduate, but today all 38 will receive their diplomas.

After weeks of hard work, and a big push from Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson, every student has met the T-E-A requirements to graduate, which includes a 90% attendance rate, allowing them to walk across the stage at 5 p.m.

"It’s an exciting experience that we get to have our classmate graduating with us," Trajon Butler, a graduating senior said.

Dr. Henson said it was important to get everyone to graduation, but it wasn't easy.

"Life comes with ups and downs, but how you respond to it is how you’re going to live out the life that you want," Dr. Henson said.

So Dr. Henson took action.

Gaduation was meant to take place on May 24, 2023. When 33 students could not graduate, the ceremony was postponed.

Henson previously spoke to Six News when the decision was made.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson stated, "We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential. We maintain high expectations, not as an imposition, but as a show of faith in our students abilities."

"As we navigate these challenges, one thing is clear: students in Marlin ISD will be held to the same high standard as any other student in Texas," Henson added.

Henson told 6 News that a student is able to miss nine days of school per semester, but many seniors exceeded that threshold.

The school district stresses the importance of regular school attendance and how studies show that it is a powerful predictor of student success.

The story made national news when parents and students stressed their concern.