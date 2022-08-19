Marlin ISD makes it back and adds a unique twist to how class is taught

In 2020, Dr. Darryl Henson stepped in as Superintendent at Marlin ISD and promised to turn their T-E-A rating from a "super F" to a "B."

Example video title will go here for this video

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD is not making light of their teacher shortage.

When the school district bounced back from their "F" accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency to a "B" this year, Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was not ready to let the shortage of teachers stagger that success.

So he and his district decided the best move to fill those vacancies was to put the administrators in the classrooms.

"The power of a teacher can change the trajectory of a students' life forever," Dr. Henson said.

Dr. Henson is teaching a math class this year.

"I just really see him as the teacher not a superintendent in the classroom," a student from Henson's class, Elijah Roberson, said.

The principal at Marlin Middle School is also a math teacher, giving her time to her students, and setting an example for great success.

Dr. Henson said he hired teachers that would be able to step into roles like this, and that he expects them to have tenacity.

"We have to be the model," he said. "Every classroom teacher, whether that's your main role or now it's half of your role, adds so much value to our children."

The district received an accountability rating of an "F" for the 9th year in-a-row in 2019. In February of 2020 they had their status as a public school revoked.

Then a few months late, Dr. Darryl Henson was hired.

Before taking on the role he was the Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership in Cedar Hill ISD, and he began his career as a fourth grade teacher in Austin ISD.

No he's here to stay and watch his students reach goals they never thought possible.