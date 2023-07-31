Marlin ISD embraces change as school year begins

Change is on its way to Marlin ISD, along with a positive outlook to help the graduating class of 2024.

MARLIN, Texas — After a graduation that sparked national conversation, Marlin ISD is headed back to school.

The district will send its kids back with a 'strong start' in mind, starting at 8:00 a.m.

There will be a few changes this year, which include the shift to a four-day work week, the merging of the High School and Middle School, a full staff, including new teachers, and a focus on the graduating class of 2024.

"We are excited to be fully staffed, " said Superintendent and interim High School Principal for Marlin ISD Dr. Darryl Henson.

In the 2022, 2023 school year, Marlin ISD faced a teacher shortage. To make up for this shortage and guarantee every class had a teacher, administrators also took on the role of teachers.

This school year, no one will have to assume dual roles.

"After seeing everything that went down, I wanted to be one of those teachers to come back to my Alma Mauter to make a difference," said the new educator at Marlin ISD, Kashenda Massington.

Dr. Henson added that the district is fully prepared to support their new and existing educators.

They are also approaching this school year with a focus on their seniors, after only five were going to graduate in 2023.

"If there is a gap in a student's education, we have to put all of our energy and efforts towards it," Henson said.

Henson said the district will implement "Graduation Labs," so students can check in on their credits and see where they need to improve throughout the year.

He also said a key to getting them across the stage is keeping in constant communication with parents, as well as students.

Administrators will also meet regularly to check in on attendance and contact anyone who is slipping.

"Students have to be in school at the Marlin Independent School District," he said.

For now, the High School will be run by Dr. Henson himself, acting as standing Principal. Henson said there won't be any timeline as to when a principal will be selected until Spring of 2024.

Henson added that he is hopeful for this upcoming school year and expects to hold everyone accountable and watch them succeed.

"Our faculty and staff are ready to welcome our students and say, 'welcome home to bulldog country.'"