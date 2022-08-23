Marlin ISD proposes $32 million bond for renovations, new construction, safety upgrades

Both propositions include renovations and new construction at Marlin High School and Legion Field.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD is proposing a bond that's worth $32 million and wants voters to decide in November.

According to the district, there will be two proposition to the bond proposal.

Proposition A is valued at $24.5 million dollars. If passed, it would help fund renovations and new construction at Marlin High School, as well as provide school safety and security upgrades at Marlin Elementary and Middle Schools.

Proposition B is valued at $7.5 million. If passed, it would also help fund renovations and new construction at Legion Field. This would include, but not limited to, new turf, track, press box and scoreboard. It will also help renovate restrooms, concession stands, ticket booth and the parking lot, according to the district.