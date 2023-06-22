'It's finally here, it's finally happening' | Marlin ISD seniors graduate after a month-long delay

After making national headlines, the wait is finally over. On Thursday, June 22, Marlin High School seniors walked the stage and received their diplomas.

MARLIN, Texas — Throw the caps, move the tassels and cue Pomp and Circumstance! After making national headlines, the wait is finally over and Marlin High School seniors have walked the stage.



One month before, only five students were set to graduate. On June 22, that was a different story.



Families gathered as every senior walked across the stage.

"We've already been through a lot. I've been through a lot," Praiyer Jones, a graduating senior, said. "My peers have been through a lot. It's finally here. It's finally happening."

After hard work from the students and a major push from Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson, every student met the TEA requirements, which include a 90% attendance rate.

"Tonight, we are going to culminate 13 years of hard work," said Henson. "Seeing our students smile, turn the tassel and celebrate together as a class and have a 100% graduation rate for the third year in a row. That means what we are doing here at Marlin ISD works, so all we have to do next time is to continue to work the plan."

The decision to delay graduation was not easy, but it took faculty, staff and students to all come together to slowly increase the numbers so every senior could walk across that stage.

"It feels great. It was a stressful situation but I'm glad and thankful that we got through and we were able to get here and graduate," Desmond Woodson, a graduating senior, said. "So, I'm very thankful and blessed for that."

As each name was announced, smiles and cheers filled the auditorium. Jones faced issues with his transcript, creating unexpected setbacks. His parents are still looking for answers, but they are happy to finally watch their boy live this milestone moment.

"For this to have happened six days after the last day of school, it is bittersweet for him," Brandolyn Jones, Praiyer's mom, said. "As his parents and family, we're just here to keep him lifted up and mentally healthy and emotionally healthy because we just want what is right."

The delay may not have been what these seniors wanted, but it taught them a life skill they will carry far beyond Marlin, Texas.

"I want for every senior to know, you have shown that when you dedicate yourself to something, you can achieve it," Henson said. "And never allow a setback to determine your destiny. You work through it. It's all about hard work, dedication and accountability."

"It kind of opened my eyes to being more independent and more vocal," Jones said. "To advocate for myself and not only myself, but for other people and just believing what's right and not letting anyone deter me from what I believe."

Henson said if he had to make the choice to delay graduation all over again, he would do it in a heartbeat. He’s grateful that he got to watch all of these seniors' hard work pay off.