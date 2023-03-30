Marlin ISD superintendent represents Central Texas at the 100 Superintendent March

Dr. Darryl Henson joined Marlin ISD back in May 2020.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson joined 6 News to discuss his participation in the 100 Superintendent March in Washington D.C. on Thursday, March 30.

The former teacher and principal joined Marlin ISD back in May 2020 and has helped bring the district's Texas Education Agency (TEA) rating from an F to a B in just two years.

Dr. Henson felt honored to be able to share the stage with other superintendents from around the country and promote the advancement in education.

"Spending the day on Capitol Hill, meeting with senators and their staff to talk about the great things happening in public school was definitely an honor," Dr. Henson explained.

"We must advocate at the national level what takes place in the great schools here in the State of Texas," Dr. Henson added.

Dr. Henson says he is advocating for four things, those of which include improving funding for special programs at the appropriate level, support at the federal level for mental health and well-being, assessments and funding nation-wide teacher development programs.

Dr. Henson stated, "To speak about the importance of funding special education, speak about the importance of teacher prep programs. We want to put the best education in front of our children and they understood."

This was a not only a great event to spotlight the hard work that Dr. Henson has done at Marlin ISD, but it also served as an opportunity for him to convey the wants and needs of both children and teachers in the Texas education system.

To view more information on Dr. Henson, visit here.