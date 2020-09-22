Marlin ISD turns to remote learning only Wednesday-Friday

This is just a precautionary measure against COVID-19. The district currently has 13 positive cases. Students and faculty will be able to return Monday.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent Scool District will have remote-only classes for middle school and high school students for the rest of this week, Wednesday-Friday.

According to Midway ISD, this is a precautionary measure against COVID-19. The district currently has 13 positive cases.

Though these 13 cases represent 1.3% of the district’s student and faculty population, there are six cases at Marlin Middle School (197 students) and seven cases at Marlin High School (222 students), according to Marlin ISD.

Students and faculty will be able to return to in-person class on Monday. But, if more positive cases are reported between Wednesday and Sunday, Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson and the board and leadership team will work to decide if extending the remote only instruction is in the best interest of the district, according to Marlin ISD.