MCC Baseball celebrates 40-year reunion of first national championship

McLennan County Community College celebrated the 1983 National Championship Baseball team, who won the school, and the county, it's first ever national championship.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County Community College Baseball is celebrating a milestone this June, the 40th anniversary of their first ever National Championship.

On Friday, June 16, players, coaches and friends reunited at McClinton Field at Bosque River Ballpark to celebrate their championship team with a recognition ceremony.

Not only was the 1983 MCC National Championship team's victory the first national championship in MCC history, it was also the first national championship for the city of Waco and the entirety of McLennan County, in any sport.

The Highlanders won the national title in their fourth straight appearance at the World Series in Grand Junction, capping off a staggering 58-7 season. The title remained the Highlanders' only national championship until current Baylor Baseball coach Mitch Thompson led the team to another title in 2021.

Members of the team and their coaches, including former head coach Rick Butler, gathered with current coaches, fans and community members to commemorate the occasion.

Greg Dennis, who was on the team for the win in Grand Junction, said the team is still closely knit and excited for the chance to be back together.

"Things that they taught us and did with us back in '82 or '83 are things that we still do now," said Dennis, "And sometimes they felt like that was new and whatever and I'm like, 'Man, Coach Kilgore and Coach Butler did that stuff with us in the early 80's".

Players and coaches of the team were introduced at the event, as well as friends of the program.

MCC President Johnette McKown, MCC Baseball coach Tyler Johnson, and officials from the City of Waco and McLennan County all spoke at the reunion as well.