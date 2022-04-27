Megan Bradley named Deputy Superintendent of District Operations for Killeen ISD

As the Deputy Superintendent of District Operations, Bradley will oversee Business Services, Student Services, Transportation, Technology and more.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has announced Megan Bradley as Deputy Superintendent of District Operations Tuesday evening.

Currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer, Bradley has held this position for 15 of the 25 years since working for the district. Under her leadership, the district has received recognition from the state and national government entities for fiscal transparency and financial excellence, according to KISD.

Bradley has also worked as an Auditor with Lott, Vernon and Company. She joined KISD as the General Ledger Specialist in 1997 before moving into the Director for Financial Services and Controller position in 2001.



As the Deputy Superintendent of District Operations, Bradley will oversee Business Services, Student Services, Transportation, Technology, School Nutrition, Facility Services, and Athletics, as stated by the district.



Killeen ISD Board President JoAnn Purser believes the announcement of Bradley's new position was the right decision.