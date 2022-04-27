Megan Bradley named Deputy Superintendent of District Operations for Killeen ISD

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has announced Megan Bradley as Deputy Superintendent of District Operations Tuesday evening.
Currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer, Bradley has held this position for 15 of the 25 years since working for the district. Under her leadership, the district has received recognition from the state and national government entities for fiscal transparency and financial excellence, according to KISD.
Bradley has also worked as an Auditor with Lott, Vernon and Company. She joined KISD as the General Ledger Specialist in 1997 before moving into the Director for Financial Services and Controller position in 2001.
As the Deputy Superintendent of District Operations, Bradley will oversee Business Services, Student Services, Transportation, Technology, School Nutrition, Facility Services, and Athletics, as stated by the district.
Killeen ISD Board President JoAnn Purser believes the announcement of Bradley's new position was the right decision.
"The announcement of Megan Bradley as Deputy Superintendent is a clear example of the confidence we have in a person that has put their heart and soul into living, eating and breathing in our district. Going up through the ranks professionally, I believe Megan is the perfect person to support Dr. Craft in navigating our school district through a tumultuous time as we recover and rebuild the team to give our students their best learning experience available,” Purser said.
Bradley currently also serves as the Treasurer on the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas board and has mentored countless school business professionals as past president of the Central Texas Association of School Business Officials, according to the district.