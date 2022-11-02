Temple teachers surprised with Innovative Learning Grant

Fourteen teachers across six different schools were awarded grant money for their innovative learning proposals.

TEMPLE, Texas — Some local teachers were surprised with special grant money totaling $23,000 to give their students new opportunities for learning.

Three teachers at Meredith-Dunbar Elementary were awarded for their innovative learning ideas by the Texas Education Fund.

One teacher, Jaime Daniels, was awarded for giving her students a chance to experience something they normally wouldn't through virtual reality.

"We can't necessarily pack them up and take them to New York to see a skyscraper," Daniels says. "But I can upload a video through the VR and virtually take them there."

The school is hopeful that these innovative learning methods will be ready to be implemented by next school year.