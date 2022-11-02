Temple teachers surprised with Innovative Learning Grant

TEMPLE, Texas — Some local teachers were surprised with special grant money totaling $23,000 to give their students new opportunities for learning.
Three teachers at Meredith-Dunbar Elementary were awarded for their innovative learning ideas by the Texas Education Fund.
One teacher, Jaime Daniels, was awarded for giving her students a chance to experience something they normally wouldn't through virtual reality.
"We can't necessarily pack them up and take them to New York to see a skyscraper," Daniels says. "But I can upload a video through the VR and virtually take them there."
The school is hopeful that these innovative learning methods will be ready to be implemented by next school year.
Among the other grants awarded at Meredith-Dunbar was one for aiding preschoolers with problem solving and conflict and another for physical education through drums and exercise balls.