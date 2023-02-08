Mexia ISD responds to social media threat, campuses remain open

The social media post was made Saturday, August 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEXIA, Texas — According to Mexia ISD, all of their campuses will be open and operating regularly Monday, August 14, following a social media scare posted Saturday, August 12, threatening the safety of faculty and staff of Mexia Junior High.

Officials say MISD district and campus administration immediately contacted the Mexia Police Department to get them up to speed on the situation.

"MPD is fully aware of the post and have addressed the situation," MISD officials said in a news release.

Read more: