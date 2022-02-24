Meyer High School students turn dreams into a reality

High School students make picture books filled with monsters designed by pre-school students with active imaginations.

WACO, Texas — Inside a Rapoport Academy pre-K classroom, every student could be found with a high schooler as they eyed their way through a copy of their new picture book marveling at all of the unique characters they created.

Graphic Design Teachers Natalie Ward and Aaron McClain from Meyer High School are the masterminds behind the $10,000 grant awarded by ESC Region 12 Technology Foundation.

"I created this grant idea and it involved our high school students and the pre-K students," Ward said. "It was a collaboration between both of them, and it won."

But this grant project was long overdue according to Ward, who said the pandemic pushed back the start of this project.

"I was actually awarded the grant two years ago and because of the pandemic, we had to take a break... So we started the grant this year."

So after two years, Ward naturally was filled with emotion as she watched her students and the pre-schoolers interact.

"... I thought the big kind of win was that we were going to get the iPads and the program," Ward said. "But seeing the connections between the high school students and the pre-K students and how much they love interacting with each other and the impact on the pre-K students and my high school students just emotionally connecting with someone else is incredible."

One student, David Tran, said he enjoyed the project quite a bit.

"We were randomly chosen with two kids and we got to create two monsters," Tran said. "So they could pick like however many legs and arms and eyes, so it was just a really fun experience."

But Tran is also incredibly confident that not only was the experience fun, but he made the best monster.

"I would like to brag about this monster because I drew it. My kid said it was the best."

A hefty claim, but nonetheless the high schoolers and pre-schoolers all enjoyed quality reading and learning time together.

In the end, all of the pre-K students got to take their books home and inside, would get to admire their own monster they imagined.