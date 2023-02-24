Midway High students donate almost 2,000 socks to local foster children

The school helped to collect almost 2,000 socks for foster children in McLennan County.

MIDWAY, Texas — The Midway High School Diversity Council partnered with Isaiah 117 House in Waco in February to host their first-ever sock drive.

Students from Midway High School collected a grand total of 1,968 brand-new pairs of socks during the drive, which they intend to donate to foster children in McLennan County.

Isaiah 117 House is a non-profit organizations that offers transitional placement for children to stay before they are placed with foster families.

The organization thanked Midway High for their donation, and said the socks will help "provide a small sense of comfort and support" to children as they make the difficult transition.