Midway ISD ranked #14 Best School District in Texas, district hiring

WOODWAY, Texas — Midway ISD has found its school district on the Best School District in Texas list by Niche.com.

The school was ranked #14 on the list, which is based on key statistics, reviews from families in the district and education statistics based on the school's overall performance, as stated by Niche.

The district says they are currently in the hiring process for more than 100 new open positions for the next school year. The school will be hiring positions for teachers aides, custodians and bus drivers. The district job fair will be Saturday, March 19. More information and applications are available here.

Out of 1,018 districts, six other Central Texas schools also made the list, including China Spring ISD (#89), Holland ISD (#77) and Mumford ISD (#40).