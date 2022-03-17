x
Education

Midway ISD surveys redesigning panther mascot

A survey on their website is allowing Midway ISD families to vote on the district's new panther design.

WACO, Texas — Midway Independent School District as part of its 75th anniversary, is asking for the community's help in redesigning their panther mascot.

The primary mascot for all campuses and all organizations is the Midway Panther. The Panther has traditionally been blue or white in graphics, although the mascot’s costume is black, according to Midway Identity Standards.

On March 16 the district posted on their Twitter asking for the public to complete the survey and rate the twenty-three examples provided. 

