Midway ISD provides virtual learning options for students

MIDWAY, Texas — With the rise in COVID-19 cases and worries over sending kids back to school, Midway Independent School District has opened virtual learning enrollment for their students.

Midway ISD was able to find a loophole in providing a virtual learning option to students. The state isn't paying for it so the district is using federal dollars from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) to pay for the virtual program.

"We're doing it fast, so right now we are pulling together how we're going to do it, what exactly it entails, who is going to do it and letting parents apply for it all at the same time so we can launch this September," said Traci Marlin, a spokesperson for Midway ISD.

Remote learning is available for Midway students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Those in remote learning will have to do it for at least an entire semester.

Students will be assigned to an educator within the virtual school, but not necessarily one from their campus.

It is important to note if your student is in virtual learning they will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular or UIL activities.

"It's actually by application, parents can apply for their kids to come and there will be a semester-long commitment at least and they need to have a support system at home," Marlin explained. "We are going to prioritize those with medical needs but it is not only for that."

It's unclear how many students will be accepted into the virtual learning school at this time. Those who apply for the program will be contacted when their student is accepted. Click here to apply for the virtual option.

Dr. Terri Magrans-Courtney, a mother of two Midway ISD students is grateful there is now a choice for those who truly need it. Her and her family are considering the virtual option.

"That we continue to allow our children to learn while also staying safe from things that could be potentially very dangerous for these particular families," said Magrans-Courtney.

The district is also hopeful the virtual option will help increase enrollment numbers.

"[There are] 60 something students this year that withdrew for homeschool so obviously there is a concern," said Marlin. "There are some people who don't want to be in a big school environment or have a more controlled environment and we are able to meet those needs with this option."

Midway's virtual learning school doesn't start until Sept. 7.

MISD is also offering remote conferencing this school year for students who are under quarantine or self-isolation due to COVID-19. Parents can choose to opt-in or opt-out of this option if they're student is exposed by a COVID-19 case, and is considered in close contact.

The district wanted to provide this option so students can stay up to date when in quarantine.