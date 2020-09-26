Moody ISD pulling the plug on remote learning for some students

Starting on October 13, students with poor attendance, lack of instructional engagement or in danger of failing a course, will no longer be able to learn remotely.

MOODY, Texas — For some students at Moody Independent School District, remote learning is coming to an end. Assistant Superintendent and High School Principal Andrew Miller said things have run smoothly over the last six weeks, but pointed to issues with remote learning.

"The biggest issue, obviously, has just been challenges dealing with remote learning," Miller said.

According to Miller, there are about 120 students remote learning across the district. He said some students are thriving in remote learning, but it is not working out for everyone.

"There are a number of students who are not successful with remote learning, despite the efforts of teachers to provide quality instruction you know, phone calls, emails, home visits, truancy letters, multiple contacts from the school, you know. We're still not getting the students to engage in meaningful instruction," Miller said.

The district has decided to pull the plug on some students.

"The decision to come up with a letter that takes that option away from some students, we believe, is in the best interest of the kid because they are demonstrating they are not successful with a remote model," Miller said.

The letter will be sent from all three campuses to applicable students. It essentially states that remote learning isn't an option for them anymore.

The letter reads, "Beginning on October 13, 2020, remote learning will be suspended for any student who has demonstrated poor attendance, a lack of instructional engagement, or is in danger of failing any course. For these students, remote instruction has not resulted in academic success."

The letter goes on to say that the district is not mandating parents to send their kids back to school.

Miller said that ultimately, schools are focused on what is in the best interest of children.

"There's a lot of tough decisions being made. They are all in the best interest of kids. We're in the business of providing quality education for children," Miller said.

Below is the letter the district provided to 6 News:

In an effort to address ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, the Texas Education Agency permits public schools to meet the instructional needs of students remotely whose parents or guardians choose to keep their students at home. While remote instruction can represent a viable instructional model that supports student learning in the home, it is heavily reliant on parent monitoring and self-motivated, active student participation. For many Moody ISD remote learners, this approach has been unsuccessful. While teachers work diligently to provide instructional videos, engaging assignments, instructional resources and ongoing support, many students refuse to meet established attendance requirements, engage in instruction, and submit completed assignments.

In support of district teachers and in the best interest of student learning, Moody ISD will no longer provide remote learning options for every student. Beginning on October 13, 2020, remote learning will be suspended for any student who has demonstrated poor attendance, a lack of instructional engagement, or is in danger of failing any course. For these students, remote instruction has not resulted in academic success.

You are receiving this letter as notification that remote instruction is no longer a viable instructional option for your student. Moody ISD will no longer provide your child with a remote learning option. The district is not mandating that you send your child to school. As a parent or guardian of a child in the State of Texas, you continue to have the following educational options:

● Return your student to in-person instruction on the appropriate district campus.

● Complete the proper paperwork to withdraw your student to home school.

● Enroll your student in a private school.

● Request transfer status in a district that will offer your child remote instruction.

If your child returns to face-to-face on-campus instruction and tests positive for COVID-19, the district will offer remote instructional support for the duration of the illness.

Moody ISD remains focused on meeting the instructional needs and ensuring the academic success of all students. If you have any questions about the health and safety protocols implemented on your child’s home campus, please contact the campus principal. We are happy to work with you to address reasonable safety concerns to make you and your student feel safe and comfortable at school. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we make necessary adjustments to support our students!

