Moody ISD welcomes students back with a focus on mental health

Moody School District will bring in a social worker to help students. They will also focus on bridging the learning gap caused by the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOODY, Texas — Moody ISD goes back to school Tuesday morning with a new social worker and efforts to bridge the learning gap.

The district just received a rating from the TEA of "B," which is up from a "D" the previous year. This leaves administrators hopeful.

Superintendent, Andrew Miller, said the independent school district also needed to find a proactive way to keep kids safe this year.

This safety measure that focuses on mental health and wellness is in addition to the Guardian program the ISD already has in place.

"We take the approach that’s proactive and identify the students that have needs," Miller said.

Teachers like Lisa Jones who teaches third grade at Moody said her focus will be on bridging the learning gap her students face.

She said having the same students she taught last year will help enhance how and what they learn.

"Statistically, it shows that looping with your kids does help close in gaps," Jones said.

Jones expects to involve a lot of collaboration in her teaching.

She added that how she has set her class up will also allow for more communication.