BUFFALO, N.Y. — January 23 is National Handwriting Day.

The day was created in 1977 to promote the use of pens, pencils and paper. But in 2020, is learning how to write in cursive still important?

Gone are the days that students had to take lessons in elementary school learning how to write in cursive. With the advancement of technology, people are using less pen and paper and sending emails and text messages.

But some schools are bringing back the art of handwriting. In Texas, students are now learning how to write cursive letters in second grade.

We asked our viewers on Facebook what if they thought cursive needed to be taught in schools again. Here are just a few of their comments:

