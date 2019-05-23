BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Brunswick County Schools just announced that beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, all students at all Brunswick County schools will receive free breakfast and lunch.

The school district said they're beginning to transition into the Community Eligibility Provision Program. This program is for all students and there is no enrollment necessary and no paperwork to be filled out.

Simply put, all students will now receive free meals at breakfast and lunch beginning in the 2019-2020 school year in Brunswick County.

Brunswick schools said this decision came after they assessed Hurricane Florence's impact on their students and families.

BCS said Florence put the district in a position where this is possible due to the number of affected households.

"We sincerely hope this helps each and every family still recovering from the devastating impact of last year's natural disaster," Brunswick County Schools wrote in a release.

