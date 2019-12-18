HOUSTON — (Editor's Note: The above video was originally published in August 2019 when performer Lizzo visited the U of H band.)

The University of Houston football program will vacate three wins from its 2018 season after the NCAA found that an athletics department tutor wrote papers for two football student-athletes in exchange for money.

The NCAA released their Division I Committee on Infractions findings Wednesday afternoon.

The former tutor wrote four papers for two football players over the course of a month and a half, the NCAA found. The tutor also refused to participate in the NCAA's investigation or disposition process.

As a result of these academic infractions, one of the student-athletes competed while ineligible.

The university's women's volleyball program was also found to have committed violations, after the NCAA found that the former coach forced players to practice out of season and participate in activities that put players over their in-season hourly limits.

RELATED: UH football player accused of beating up resident at apartment complex

RELATED: University of Houston getting massive makeover along Cullen Boulevard

Statement from University of Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman

“Today’s report is the result of a cooperative investigation by the NCAA’s enforcement staff and the University of Houston. The NCAA Level II Mitigated violations that occurred with Houston’s football and volleyball programs were self-disclosed to UH officials, who followed internal protocols and worked thoroughly with the NCAA throughout this process.

“As the report states, the violations occurred while the University of Houston exercised institutional control and monitored its athletics programs. It also indicates that UH accepted the responsibility of the violations and self-imposed significant measures and penalties as corrective action. UH also worked diligently to provide the NCAA enforcement staff with various resources and assistance to make sure this matter was brought to a resolution as quickly as possible.”

As a result of the infractions, the NCAA prescribed the following penalties:

One year of probation.

A $5,000 fine (self-imposed by the university).

An eight-year show-cause order for the former tutor. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

A two-year show-cause order for the former head coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing her must suspend her from 30% of contests during the first season in which she is hired.

A vacation of records in which the football student-athlete competed while ineligible (self-imposed by the university). The university must provide a written report containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 14 days of the public decision release.

A reduction in permissible women’s volleyball countable athletically related activity by two hours during the fall 2019 championship segment (self-imposed by the university).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter