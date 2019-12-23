WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon named a new athletic director Monday morning.

Ed Love will direct and manage the overall program of extracurricular athletics for the district, according to a press release.

Love was the executive director of school leadership at Transformation Waco.

"The Waco ISD Athletic Director is a dream job for me,” Love said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as the executive director of school leadership at Transformation Waco, but the opportunity to lead and support our active athletic program is one my family and I decided couldn’t be passed up. The relationships I’ve built with teachers, students, administrators and athletes have meant so much to me, and I’m ready to continue strengthening those bonds.”

Love also served as principal at Waco High School, and led the G.W. Carver Middle School and the G.L. Wiley Opportunity Center, according to the release.

“Coach Love is not only a true team leader, he’s also a strong team builder in Waco ISD,” Kincannon said. “I’m confident his successes on the field, in the classroom, and as an administrator will continue as he leads our athletic program going forward.”

Love received a master’s degree in education from Tarleton State University and a bachelor’s degree in science, secondary education from Paul Quinn College. In addition to his 14 years in administration as a principal, assistant principal and associate principal, Love taught social studies in Waco ISD for 20 years.

During his coaching tenure, the Waco High School varsity football defensive team was consecutively ranked in the top two spots in district 14-5A under Love’s leadership as defensive coordinator from 2002 to 2006.

