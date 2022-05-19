'The situation got out of hand' | New Braunfels ISD investigating 'senior prank' that left 'huge mess' inside high school

Police found dozens of people trespassing inside the high school after hours. They quickly scattered, but some were detained and identified.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An apparent "senior prank" involving dozens of students at New Braunfels High School left the building damaged and staff members scrambling to clean up the mess, school and police officials said.

New Braunfels Police arrived at the school at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after a caller said that "acts of criminal mischief" were being committed inside the school.

When officers arrived, they found a large number of people inside the school. The crowd quickly scattered, but some of them were detained, identified and then released, police said.

The school district reported Thursday morning that the students were trespassing after hours. The situation got out of hand as multiple groups of students left behind a "huge mess."

Several employees from across the district came to the campus Thursday morning to help clean up in time for classes to be held as usual.

New Braunfels police said that no charges have been filed at this time. The school district has not commented on any potential punishment for any students involved.

Here's the full statement from New Braunfels ISD: