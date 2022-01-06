Check out Midway ISD's newest campus housing a nontraditional high school experience

The Horizons program is for students who might benefit from a more personalized educational style as they can choose to focus on a college plan or a career plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

HEWITT, Texas — Midway Independent School District has a new program launching this fall with a brand new campus.

The Horizons Program is a non-traditional learning environment high school aged students can apply for. It's for students who might benefit from a more personalized educational style as they can choose to focus on a college plan or a career plan.

"They are either finishing with an associate's degree, or their day is shortened and they get to their junior and senior year -- go work in the workforce and transfer their learning from the classroom to their job," said Horizons Principal Dr. Valerie Willis.

The campus is located at 109 Panther Way, just down the street from Midway High and Midway Middle.

The Horizons Program shares the new building with the district's Information Technology Center, but they don't have direct access to each others wings.

The Horizons campus offers a welcoming, collaborative, modern environment. Those who designed the building wanted students and staff to experience a more connected, community feel than a typical high school campus.

The campus is made up of just a couple of classrooms but inside you'll find adaptive furniture where students can choose how low or high they want their desk to be, some furniture students can write on and there is also space for collaborative work.

The campus also offers a shower and laundry appliances for students who don't always have access.

There are traditional and non-traditional bathrooms amongst the hall that have changing stations in them for those who have babies.

The Horizons campus also offers a room for students to step away from learning.

Dr. Willis believes the new campus, it's resources and it's capacity, will remove obstacles for students to achieve results.

"Any obstacle you have whether it be you need a smaller environment, you need one-on-one support from a teacher in the same classroom all day, but some freedom to also be able to go outside, go to college, go to a job -- it's here," she said.

The program allows for 100 students.

Willis says each seat is already accounted for and a waitlist has already formed.

"That just shows that we have to change with society, and the needs, and the demands because we have so many students needing that alternative path," Dr. Willis added.