New KISD Superintendent shares goals for school district

Jo Ann Fey said she is "focused on growth," when she assumes her role as Superintendent of Killeen ISD July 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — It's a new start for Killeen ISD, as they welcome the first woman to assume the role of Superintendent at the district.

Dr. Jo Ann Fey was sworn in Monday, June 26.

Fey said her goal for Killeen ISD is to see more growth, while holding leaders accountable and keeping up communication with the community.

"Instantly, when I came here to interview, and every day since then I feel very connected as if it was my home," Fey said.

Fey's first day will be July 10. Her salary won't be announced until after that time.

Representatives with the Killeen NAACP attended the ceremony Monday to hear what the Superintendent had in mind for the district.

"We want the incoming superintendent to address the learning loss gap," TaNeika Moultrie, with the Killeen NAACP, said.

Fey said focusing on TEKS, the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, will be one part of helping students grow and bridge the gap.

"Having leaders that can actually grow the talent on our campuses, that becomes really important," she added.

The vacant teaching positions at KISD is another concern of the Killeen NAACP.

"I see that it impacts our children," Moultrie said.

Fey responded to that concern and said they have to figure out more ways to inspire teachers to stay in the classroom and pay them for staying.

"While it's challenging, it's an incredible opportunity to change education for the better," she added.