New partnership awards top Killeen ISD seniors scholarship, admission to Tarleton State University

Starting with the 2021-2022 school year, the top 25 percent of seniors graduating from Killeen ISD will be given annual scholarships between $1,000 to $4,000.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was published in December 2020.

Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, Killeen seniors who graduate within the top 25 percent of their class will receive an annual scholarship and guaranteed admission to Tarleton State University, the university announced in a news release on Monday.

These perks are part of "Distinguished High School Partnership," which is a program agreed upon by leaders from both Tarleton State and the Killeen Independent School District.

“Killeen graduates are destined to be leaders, and we have a social and economic responsibility to invest in their well being," said Tarleton President James Hurley.

In addition to guaranteed admission, annual scholarships between $1,000 to $4,000 will be given, thanks to the already in place President's Guaranteed Award Program. However, the Distinguished High School program will give an additional $500 or $1,000 to top performing students.

The program also waives ACT and SAT requirements for eligible students, as well application fees.

“Killeen ISD is proud of the agreement with Tarleton State University signed into action this school year,” said KISD Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya. “This agreement solidifies an ongoing partnership between TSU and Killeen ISD and will benefit the Class of 2021.”

Tarleton State is located near Fort Worth, Texas. It is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.