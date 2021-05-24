Killeen ISD names new principal of Shoemaker High School

Latisha Williams is the current principal of Charles E. Patterson Middle School.

KILLEEN, Texas — On Monday, Killeen ISD named Latisha Williams, the current principal of Charles E. Patterson Middle School, as the newest principal of Robert M. Shoemaker High School.

"Throughout her 22-year career in Killeen ISD, Ms. Williams has built a strong rapport with her students, staff, and community. Always full of energy, the former Killeen High Girls Basketball coach believes in building a strong team from the ground up and always placing students at the forefront of every decision," the district's superintendent Dr. John Craft said in a release.

Williams began leadership in education in 2016 at Patterson. There, she had a vision of growing effective educators through professional development and saw academic success for her students.

"The Cavalier pride that is so deeply rooted in the halls of Patterson, will translate to the wave of pride Ms. Williams will bring to Shoemaker High School," Craft said.

Williams has her master’s degree in Educational Administration from Tarleton University and is currently working on her Doctorate of Education in Organizational Leadership at Abilene Christian University.

“We look forward to the culture of collaboration, integrity, and high academic expectations Ms. Williams will bestow as the new Principal of Shoemaker High School, her dedication and love for KISD will enhance the pride of the Greywolves," he said.

The current principal, Micah Wells, was promoted to Executive Director of Athletics earlier this spring.