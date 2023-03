For now, its unknown how the power went out.

OGLESBY, Texas — Oglesby ISD says its schools will have a little delay after losing power Friday morning.

Schools will now start at 10 a.m. with buses picking up students around 9 a.m., according to the district.

Stay with 6 News as we keep you updated as more information is received. For now, it's unknown how the power went out.