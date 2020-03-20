WACO, Texas — Across the country, the coronavirus has forced schools to close their doors, but students still have a chance to learn. Millions of parents entered a strange new reality this week. They have attempted to manage their children's education from the confines of their homes.

"The biggest challenge is parents don't even know where to start," Assistant Director of EdD Online at Baylor Cece Lively said. "The great thing is there is a ton of resources available. There's a ton of websites that you can go to. You can ask your teachers and they'll give you a bunch of opportunities there as well."

Parents say it is important to have your kids on a daily schedule. With television, video games and other distractions around the house, make sure boundaries are set each and every day.



"They are not allowed to play really long," parent Randalyn Bailey said. "We, like, have a certain time period. That we can play with them. It's usually at night time after all of their work is done. It's kind of like their reward."



In every house in America, kid's bedrooms, dining room tables and couches are now turning into classrooms.

"We've got bookshelves filled with books and my daughter has a table pulled up to a couch," parent Cece Lively said. "She keeps her schedule right there. She has a set of books to read and is having fun with it."



Many students have been out of school due to closures or spring break. Teachers have suggested that students should start gradually easing back into schoolwork.



"If students can even get two hours a day, one hour of reading, one hour of math, that's a great start that will make sure those kids aren't atrophying those muscles," Founder of Khan Academy Sal Khan said.

Quarantining inside your home has many drawbacks for your children. Excessive eating and watching too much television could create bad habits, so be sure you make time outside activities.

"If kids aren't active, they don't sleep well at night," parent Jessica Law said. "They need to have good rest and sleep to keep their bodies healthy, especially during this time."

