Killeen ISD doesn't make official vote on principal contract renewal

KISD board members discussed whether they would renew or not renew Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown's contract.

KILLEEN, Texas — The future for Chaparral High School principal Gina Brown has been in limbo since she was put on paid administrative leave in March.

Included in Killeen ISD's Tuesday night board meeting was the consideration of possible action regarding the proposed nonrenewal of Brown's contract.

Killeen ISD spokesperson Taina Maya told 6 News that contract proposals are a part of a formal process for when any administrator is under investigation.

The district discussed this topic for over an hour.

Once discussion concluded, board members considered this case as a "No action, no vote."

This means that no immediate action will be taken to renew or to not renew Brown's contract.

However, the board did propose for Brown to not be considered for a contract renewal. Still at this point, there is nothing that has been officially changed.

The district did not give any information into what the investigation involving Brown pertained to.

While she's been on leave, Executive Director of Secondary Schools Dagmar Harris has been overseeing campus operations.