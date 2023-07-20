Rapoport Academy Public School to offer free meals to kids under Community Eligibility Program

The school announced it will serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Good news for students, Rapoport Academy Public School in Waco has announced it will provide free meals to children this upcoming school year by operating the Community Eligibility Provision under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

The Provision allows qualifying schools to serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

The provision is intended to help lessen the burden on both families and school administrators as well as ensure that students have access to nutritious meals.