All Waco ISD students will receive free lunch for the school year

The district says it will no longer enforce meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Aug. 11 Waco ISD announced the district would be changing its policy when it comes to serving meals to children. Under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, students will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year.

Schools that meet the requirements to run the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) will offer breakfast and lunch to all students without charging a fee. The district says it will no longer enforce meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

Every campus in the Waco ISD that offers breakfast and lunch is eligible for CEP, according to Waco ISD.