UH and Rice celebrating rankings on list of top universities by U.S. News and World Report

Rice landed in the top 20 and the University of Houston moved up 21 spots in the annual rankings of the best colleges and universities in the U.S.

HOUSTON — Rice University and the University of Houston have reason to celebrate after U.S. News & World Report released its annual ranking of top colleges and universities.

At 17, Rice is the only Texas university to make the top 20. It also ranked No. 5 on the list of the nation’s best values in higher education, up one spot from last year.

“I am pleased to see that we continue to be among the most highly regarded universities in the country,” Rice President Reginald DesRoches said. “This is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, students and our unique culture of care.”

Rice landed among the nation’s top 10 universities in two categories with its undergraduate teaching program tied for No. 6 and its biomedical engineering program ranked No. 9.

And congratulations to the University of Houston for its jump from 91 to 70 this year on the list of best public universities. UH leaders cite their commitment to student success, cutting-edge research and community impact.

"This remarkable climb in the national rankings in just one year is a testament to our shared vision and the determination of the UH community," UH President Renu Khator said. "Our progress is not just about numbers; it's about the positive, lasting impact we have on our students and the broader community. Our students deserve the best education, and our city and state deserve a top-notch public university.”

UH’s overall ranking improved 48 spots to No. 133 among all national universities — public and private.

The latest rankings boost is due in large part to the university’s decade-long effort to improve its six-year graduation rate, which has risen 16% since 2013.

"This significant leap underscores the excellence ingrained in everything we do at UH. We're committed to fostering an environment where dreams are realized and lives are transformed," Diane Z. Chase, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, said. "This recognition reflects our commitment to quality education and the transformative experiences we offer our students.”

Several UH programs were recognized, including law, education, pharmacy, engineering and political science.

Khator said her long-term goal is to make the top 50 list.

“Achieving our vision is so crucial to the people and communities we serve,” Khator said. “UH’s success is not possible without the individual and common efforts of our faculty, staff, students and alumni, our city and the elected officials who have supported us at all levels of government. I am deeply grateful.”

The University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M were ranked in the top 50.

The U.S. News rankings began in 1983 and are based on 17 measures of academic quality at 1,500 institutions granting bachelor’s degrees across the nation.