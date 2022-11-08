x
Illnesses cause Rockdale High to cancel Veterans Day Program

The district has canceled the event as a precaution against circulating illnesses.
Credit: Dave Melton

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale Independent School District has canceled their District-Wide Veterans Day Program due to illnesses circulating through the district.

The event was intended to take place at Rockdale High School on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to the district, a high number of students have contracted strep and flu, and they have made the difficult decision to cancel the program as a precaution to prevent further spreading.

The district stated that they believe it would be best not to bring a large number of students into an area with an aging population of veterans at this time.

There will be a breakfast for veterans on the morning of Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Community Room in downtown Rockdale. The Community Room is located across from Wolf Park.

