Salado ISD has made a splash hire for its next head football coach, pending board approval.

On March 2, the school district confirmed the hiring of Hays CISD athletic director Tom Westerberg as the Eagles' next head football coach.

Prior to his one-year stint with HCISD, Westerberg spent four seasons as head football coach and Athletic Director at Barbers Hill near Houston.

Westerberg is most renowned in Texas high school football for his tenure at Allen, near Dallas, where from 2004-16, he turned the Eagles into a perennial power and won four state championships.

He replaces Salado alum Alan Haire who helped turn the Eagles into a consistent winner, making the playoffs five times in his six seasons. Haire was recently named the first head football coach at Chaparral High School in Killeen.