School board extends Killeen ISD Superintendent contract by a year, to 2026

The extension of his contract means he will spend the majority of his career leading and educating the students of Central Texas.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to extend Superintendent John Craft’s contract by one year, through 2026.

Board President JoAnn Purser believes the extension of Craft's contract was done in confidence.

“It is important for the community to understand that the board has complete faith in the executive leadership skills that Dr. Craft demonstrates daily. The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community that we appreciate his services to our students and employees,” she said.

Craft is currently serving his eighth year as Superintendent after being hired back in 2012.

“I remain humbled to have the opportunity to serve alongside our Board, the phenomenal KISD staff and community. We have a fantastic team in place, and I could not be more proud of their accomplishments during some very challenging and difficult times. We have been able to maintain kids best interests’ as the top priority and the focal point of our decision-making, and I remain very appreciative to be a part so such a supportive district,” said Dr. Craft.