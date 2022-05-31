These school districts are offering free meals this summer

Free food will be given to those ages 18 and under and no applications are needed.

TEMPLE, Texas — Killeen, Temple and Waco ISDs will be offering free food to children in the community throughout the summer.

The school districts posted to social media about their summer meal programs. Free food will be given to those ages 18 and under and no applications are needed.

Each school district says both breakfast and lunch will be given at various schools within their district during certain hours.

Waco ISD's program starts the earliest on May 31. Here are the locations and hours.

Temple ISD's program starts June 1. Here are the locations and hours