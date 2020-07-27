School supply drive begins today in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As the coronavirus pandemic rages on and families are preparing to send their students back to the classroom in September, local leaders are hoping a school supply drive will help those in need so their child has the tools to get ahead this year.
For the next three weeks, school supplies are being accepted at any of the Waco Fire stations in McLennan County and the supplies will be donated to the students and teachers of Waco ISD, LaVega ISD and Connally ISD
Classes in McLennan County are expected to begin September 8.
Education Related stories on KCENTV.com
RELATED: All in-person classes delayed until after Sept. 7 in McLennan County, health authority orders
RELATED: TAPPS delays fall sports season