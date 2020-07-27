x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

education

School supply drive begins today in McLennan County

The supply drive will last three weeks and will be donated to Waco ISD, LaVega ISD and Connally ISD
Credit: Thinkstock
Backpack and school supplies: books, notepad, felt-tip pens, scissors on brown wooden table

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As the coronavirus pandemic rages on and families are preparing to send their students back to the classroom in September, local leaders are hoping a school supply drive will help those in need so their child has the tools to get ahead this year.

For the next three weeks, school supplies are being accepted at any of the Waco Fire stations in McLennan County and the supplies will be donated to the students and teachers of Waco ISD, LaVega ISD and Connally ISD

Classes in McLennan County are expected to begin September 8.

Education Related stories on KCENTV.com

RELATED: All in-person classes delayed until after Sept. 7 in McLennan County, health authority orders

RELATED: High school football, other fall sports, delayed due to COVID-19, UIL says

RELATED: TAPPS delays fall sports season