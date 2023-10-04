School vouchers, education savings accounts and more | How you can have your voice heard in person or online

A public hearing is being held at the Texas Capitol early Tuesday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House Committee on Public Education is hosting a public hearing to discuss six different legislative measures related to vouchers, education savings accounts and tax credits at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at the Texas Capitol.

This hearing is giving Texans an opportunity to voice their opinions on the heavily debated topics. Rep. Brad Buckley of District 54 is the chairman of the public education committee. He represents most of rural Bell County.

The battle over the future of Texas education has been heating up as law makers are taking different stances on the school voucher debate.

The Texas Senate passed legislation to create a voucher-like program on April 7. Meanwhile the Texas House of Representatives amended the budget to ban state funding for school vouchers or other similar programs on the same day.

According to the notice of public hearing, the legislative acts that will be discussed include the following:

House Bill 619 - An insurance premium tax credit for contributions made to certain educational assistance organizations.

House Bill 3781 - Special education allotment under the Foundation School Program, an education savings account program for children with disabilities and a grant program to reimburse public schools for the cost of certain employer contributions for retirees of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas employed to teach special education.

House Bill 4340 - Establishment of the Education Savings Account Program to allow certain children to use public money to pursue educational alternatives to public schools and an insurance premium tax credit for contributions made for purposes of that program.

House Bill 4807 - Establishment of the Texas Parental Empowerment Program and an insurance premium tax credit for contributions made for purposes of that program.

House Bill 4969 - Parent-directed supplemental services and instructional materials program for public school students; establishing an allotment under the Foundation School Program; authorizing a fee.

House Joint Resolution 182 - Proposing a constitutional amendment regarding public free schools and prohibiting certain state regulation regarding private educational settings.

Since the beginning of the 2023, Governor Greg Abbott has spoken at a dozen “parent empowerment” events where he has pitched education savings accounts, which would allow parents to use state funds to send their kids to nonpublic schools. He and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick have made "education freedom" an emergency legislative item for the 2023 session.

If you are looking to give your testimony in person at the Texas Capitol, you can register by visiting here.