x
Education

School closures announced in Central Texas due to severe weather starting Wednesday

As the winter storm is expected to make its touchdown in Central Texas, many schools in the region are announcing school closures.

CENTRAL, Texas — Schools in our area have already started announcing closures due to the threat of severe weather starting Wednesday into Thursday. 

Roads are expected to close as many cities and counties are urging residents to stay home if they can.

The following schools have announced when they are closing and when they plan to reopen:

Academy ISD 

  • Closed Thursday  and Friday

Aquilla ISD

  • Closed Thursday 
  • Friday TBD

Baylor University 

  • Remote only Thursday & Friday
  • Update on remote classes and important campus closings here.

Burnet CISD

  • Closed Thursday
  • For more information, click here.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD 

  • Closed Thursday
  • Friday TBD

Clifton ISD

  • Closed Thursday, 10 a.m. Start Friday 

Evant ISD 

  • Closed Thursday
  • Friday TBD
  • More school updates here.

Gatesville ISD

  • Closed Thursday
  • 10 a.m. delayed start on Friday

Gholson ISD

  • Closed Thursday 
  • Friday TBD

Harmony School of Innovation 

  • Closed Thursday and Friday

Harmony Science Academy 

  • Closed Thursday and Friday

Herbert ISD

  • Closed Thursday

Hillsboro ISD 

  • Closed Thursday
  • For more information, click here. 

Holland ISD

  • Closed Thursday and Friday

Jonesboro ISD 

  • Opening at 10 a.m.
  • TBD full closure

La Vega ISD

  • Closing Thursday

Mart ISD

  • Closed Thursday
  • Friday TBD

Marlin ISD

  • Closed Thursday

McGregor ISD

  • Closed Thursday
  • Friday TBD

Midway ISD 

  • Closed Thursday

Rapport ISD

  • Closed Thursday 
  • Friday TBD

Robinson ISD 

  • Closed Thursday 
  • Friday TBD

Rosebud ISD

  • Closed Thursday 
  • Friday TBD

Texas A&M - Central Texas

  • Closed Thursday and Friday
  • For more information, click here.

Troy ISD

  • Closed Thursday

Vanguard College Preparatory School 

  • Closed Thursday

Waco ISD  

  • Closed Thursday 
  • Reopening Friday

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

  • Closed Thursday
  • Friday TBD

6 News will keep you updated on more schools closures as they are announced. For updates on weather and the current tracking of Winter Storm Landon click here. 

