School closures announced in Central Texas due to severe weather starting Wednesday

As the winter storm is expected to make its touchdown in Central Texas, many schools in the region are announcing school closures.

CENTRAL, Texas — Schools in our area have already started announcing closures due to the threat of severe weather starting Wednesday into Thursday.

Roads are expected to close as many cities and counties are urging residents to stay home if they can.

The following schools have announced when they are closing and when they plan to reopen:

Academy ISD

Closed Thursday and Friday

Aquilla ISD

Closed Thursday

Friday TBD

Baylor University

Remote only Thursday & Friday

Baylor University

Remote only Thursday & Friday

Burnet CISD

Closed Thursday

Burnet CISD

Closed Thursday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD

Closed Thursday

Friday TBD

Clifton ISD

Closed Thursday, 10 a.m. Start Friday

Evant ISD

Closed Thursday

Friday TBD

More school updates here.

Gatesville ISD

Closed Thursday

10 a.m. delayed start on Friday

Gholson ISD

Closed Thursday

Friday TBD

Harmony School of Innovation

Closed Thursday and Friday

Harmony Science Academy

Closed Thursday and Friday

Herbert ISD

Closed Thursday

Hillsboro ISD

Closed Thursday

Hillsboro ISD

Closed Thursday

Holland ISD

Closed Thursday and Friday

Jonesboro ISD

Opening at 10 a.m.

TBD full closure

La Vega ISD

Closing Thursday

Mart ISD

Closed Thursday

Friday TBD

Marlin ISD

Closed Thursday

McGregor ISD

Closed Thursday

Friday TBD

Midway ISD

Closed Thursday

Rapport ISD

Closed Thursday

Friday TBD

Robinson ISD

Closed Thursday

Friday TBD

Rosebud ISD

Closed Thursday

Friday TBD

Texas A&M - Central Texas

Closed Thursday and Friday

For more information, click here.

Troy ISD

Closed Thursday

Vanguard College Preparatory School

Closed Thursday

Waco ISD

Closed Thursday

Reopening Friday

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Closed Thursday

Friday TBD

6 News will keep you updated on more schools closures as they are announced. For updates on weather and the current tracking of Winter Storm Landon click here.