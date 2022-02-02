School closures announced in Central Texas due to severe weather starting Wednesday

CENTRAL, Texas — Schools in our area have already started announcing closures due to the threat of severe weather starting Wednesday into Thursday.
Roads are expected to close as many cities and counties are urging residents to stay home if they can.
The following schools have announced when they are closing and when they plan to reopen:
Academy ISD
- Closed Thursday and Friday
Aquilla ISD
- Closed Thursday
- Friday TBD
Baylor University
- Remote only Thursday & Friday
- Update on remote classes and important campus closings here.
Burnet CISD
- Closed Thursday
- For more information, click here.
Bruceville-Eddy ISD
- Closed Thursday
- Friday TBD
Clifton ISD
- Closed Thursday, 10 a.m. Start Friday
Evant ISD
- Closed Thursday
- Friday TBD
- More school updates here.
Gatesville ISD
- Closed Thursday
- 10 a.m. delayed start on Friday
Gholson ISD
- Closed Thursday
- Friday TBD
Harmony School of Innovation
- Closed Thursday and Friday
Harmony Science Academy
- Closed Thursday and Friday
Herbert ISD
- Closed Thursday
Hillsboro ISD
- Closed Thursday
- For more information, click here.
Holland ISD
- Closed Thursday and Friday
Jonesboro ISD
- Opening at 10 a.m.
- TBD full closure
La Vega ISD
- Closing Thursday
Mart ISD
- Closed Thursday
- Friday TBD
Marlin ISD
- Closed Thursday
McGregor ISD
- Closed Thursday
- Friday TBD
Midway ISD
- Closed Thursday
Rapport ISD
- Closed Thursday
- Friday TBD
Robinson ISD
- Closed Thursday
- Friday TBD
Rosebud ISD
- Closed Thursday
- Friday TBD
Texas A&M - Central Texas
- Closed Thursday and Friday
- For more information, click here.
Troy ISD
- Closed Thursday
Vanguard College Preparatory School
- Closed Thursday
Waco ISD
- Closed Thursday
- Reopening Friday
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Closed Thursday
- Friday TBD
6 News will keep you updated on more schools closures as they are announced. For updates on weather and the current tracking of Winter Storm Landon click here.
