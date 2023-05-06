A score to dye for | Live Oak Middle School band director dyes hair after students score perfect score at UIL contest

Live Oak Ridge Middle School band director Mr. Howell fulfilled his promise to his students after they achieved the first perfect UIL contest score in school history

KILLEEN, Texas — One faculty member went above and beyond at Killeen Independent School District for Teacher Appreciation Month.

Rodney Howell, the Band Director at Live Oak Ridge Middle School, fulfilled a promise to his students after they earned straight 1's, the highest possible score, in the UIL Contest; he dyed his hair green.

According to a Facebook post by the district, Howell made the promise to motivate his students to keep practicing and submitting their performance checks for the upcoming contest, telling them "If y’all pull off straight 1's from all of the judges, I'll dye my hair."

Howell's students did not let him down, earning their first perfect score in the contest in school history, and true to his word, the director followed through on his promise and showed off his new hair color to the class.

Killeen ISD congratulated the Live Oak Ridge Middle School students on their perfect score and thanked Mr. Howell for going the extra mile to inspire his students.