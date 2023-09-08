Space Creates Academy | New Killeen after-school program begins Monday

Tutoring, transportation, snack, music lessons and enrichment classes are included in tuition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILLEEN, Texas — Students in Killeen are heading back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 14. If you need to put your child in an after-school program, look no more.

Space Creates Academy is a brand new after-school program in Killeen. The program provides a nurturing and innovative experience that combines the creative arts, and academics to inspire and empower children between the ages of 5 and 12.

The after-school program will be held at Space Creates Studio, which is located at 207 W. Avenue D in Killeen.

Tutoring, transportation, snack, music lessons and enrichment classes are included in tuition.

Space Creates will have an open house on Saturday Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Child Care Services (CSS) program is accepted. CCS provides scholarships (also known as subsidies) for child care to families who meet income requirements, promoting long-term self-sufficiency by enabling parents to work, search for work, or attend education activities.

To take a tour just call 254-317-2450. To enroll your child go to the www.spacecreateacademy.com