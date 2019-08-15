WACO, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for school districts across the state Thursday.

The A through F ratings are based primarily on standardized tests taken by students in grades three through 12 during the 2018-2019 school year, according to the Waco Independent School District.

WISD's overall rating improved from a C last year to a B this year.

Dr. Hazel Rowe, the WISD interim superintendent, said the district would celebrate the improved rating but that they don't capture all that matters.

"Trying to reduce everything that happens in a school over the course of a year to a single letter grade based mostly on how students do on a few standardized tests is a fool’s errand," said Rowe. "Learning is more complex than that, and not every student starts their educational journey in the same place.”

Belton ISD also received a B but improved from an 83% to an 88% according to the district.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon also expressed concern with the rating system.

"These ratings are based merely on selected content area tests taken on one day of the school year. They are designed to be only one measure of success, and should be seen for no more than just that," said Kincannon.

Temple ISD and Killeen ISD also received an overall score of B.

Midway ISD was one of the few districts in the region to receive an overall score of A.

Marlin ISD, a district that had its accreditation revoked by the TEA for the 2018-2019 school year, received an overall score of F.

