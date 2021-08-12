Stopping the Stigma| MCC Food Pantry receives $5K donation from Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy donated $5,000 to the McLennan Community College Foundation to help support Paulanne’s Pantry, the MCC student food pantry.

WACO, Texas — Food insecurity is a growing concern amongst college students but many aren't using the resources and food pantries like they should because of stigma.

"Hunger is a real issue on college campuses, especially at community colleges where many students live perilously close to the edge of financial security," said McLennan Community College Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson in a press release Wednesday.

McLennan Community College (MCC) is hoping to change the stigma and number of students dealing with food insecurity with a big gift from Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy recently donated $5,000 to the MCC Foundation to help support the MCC food pantry on campus. It will provide 200 students meals for them and their families.

Paulanne's Pantry has been around for the last 12 years and school leaders, along with the MCC Foundation have been trying to figure out a way to grow and reach more students.

Paul Hoffman, Director of Student Engagement, says the gift will help attack a big issue.

"We know it's not limited just to hunger," Hoffman said. "It's also to homelessness, it's transportation, it's child care, it's especially growing as the mental health. There's more we can do but we try our best to step up to the occasion which makes a gift from Atmos Energy so relevant."

The pantry is open to all MCC students and staff and thanks to a partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank, the shelves stay full.

Students who access the pantry are typically limited to one visit per month and can shop for enough food for three meals for a family.

Monica Garcia is in a work-study at MCC. She also helps out with the food pantry a lot and has been one of the many who needed the resource at one time.

"It just helped a lot in that gap that I just didn't know where we were gonna get food from, so I was able to make several meals with it and I was very happy and very grateful," she said.

The shelves in the pantry are stocked with a variety of items: canned goods, protein, baby items and even meat.

As the need continues to grow, the more MCC worries that people won't reach out to the open hand.

The college wants to push for its students to visit the pantry and shop for items that suit their family best but also wants students to know they're not alone.

"Don't be ashamed," Garcia said. "Everybody needs help. It's for all students and all faculty of MCC and for their families as well."