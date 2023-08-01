Texas Southern clears outstanding debt for thousands of students

The university said current and former students who recently completed their coursework had their debts cleared.

HOUSTON — More than 2,000 students at Texas Southern University have had their debt cleared.

TSU officials said it invested $2.3 million in funds to clear the debt for students who had outstanding balances going back to the fall 2022 semester.

More than 1,700 students were able to register for classes this fall after the investment removed any outstanding balances and financial holds from their accounts. The university also said more than 200 students who completed their coursework in the last year also had their balances cleared so they could receive their diplomas and official transcripts.

TSU said the funds were leftover from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, which was part of the CARES Act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the full statement from TSU Provost Dr. Carl Goodman on clearing student debt:

“For many students from traditionally underrepresented groups, one of the major reasons they don’t progress in their educational journey is finances. This administrative action means a lot, especially for those students who were in their freshman, sophomore or junior year of study. Too often, if the students are living on campus, they must incur loans. The balance correction affords our students the opportunity to continue with their education and hopefully remain on track to graduate in four years."